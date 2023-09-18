The Morrill Public Library of Hiawatha is planning a variety of special fall events - including a day at the Pumpkin Patch.
Community & Youth Services Librarian Joey May encouraged local residents to mark their calendars for several upcoming events.
Author Event: First off on the calendar is a special book-signing event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 with local author Benjamin Gilmore, who will have an author talk and a signing of his book “Playing the Game: Life After Sports.”
May said that Gilmore, a Doniphan County native, writes about finding his identity in the success he had on the playing field. When his playing career ended, he was lost and went into a life-threatening depression. Hear his story at this special event, where the public is welcome. The event will be located in the upstairs lobby at the library.
Family Mini Photo Session: Next on the calendar is a free event new to the library - a Family Mini Photo Session - scheduled for Oct. 7-8 at the library. May said library staff, who enjoy photography as a hobby, will be offering free 15-minute sessions for fall-themed photos on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sessions will be outdoors at the library with a fall-themed background from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 and from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. No registration is necessary. In case of inclement weather, the sessions will be rescheduled, so watch the library’s Facebook and Instagram for updates.
Library Day at Mulberry Pond: It’s pumpkin patch time and Morrill Public Library is planning a Storytime at the Pumpkin Patch at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 for a day of fun for the whole family.
The library will sponsor a special storytime, pumpkin decorating and wristbands are available to purchase for activities at the pumpkin patch that day if at least 20 people register for a price of $12. May said if less than 20 attend, entrance to Mulberry Pond will be $8, which still includes several activities, and additional activity tickets will be $1.
