After being closed more than a year, the Morrill Public Library is preparing for phases of reopening as a major remodel is winding up.
Library Director Erin Verbick said the finishing touches are being put on an approximate $750,000 remodeling project that got underway in January 2020. The project was estimated to last about 8-9 months, however COVID-19 got in the way and there were many delays with construction that also included issues with deliveries of materials. Verbick said architects also had to work remotely, which added to the delays.
Verbick said there are a few lingering electrical projects, but they are making plans to reopen slowly in a series of phases with the COVID-19 pandemic still a concern.
The year 2020 has definitely been a challenge for all businesses, the library included. While the library facility itself was closed, the programs didn't stop. They offered book curbside pick-up since June as the pandemic became more serious, along with inter-library loans.. Many of the Summer Reading programs went virtual and the library hosted a few outdoors storytimes at the Ag Museum.
The library also offered craft packets to children through the Summer Lunch Program and did outreach through various programs on Facebook, such as book recommendations and trivia games.
Verbick said they are more than ready to get the library open again and show off the new remodel. The projects included new carpet and counter tops for the circulation desks, a new meeting room downstairs, shelving, expanded areas for the die-cuts, new self-checkout kiosks and much more.
"All of the staff is very excited and we want to share it with everybody," she said. "We can't wait to get back."
She said staff has been steadily working on returning books to shelving and unfortunately cannot accept extra help or have volunteers in the building for this.
The library will reopen slowly, she said, and COVID protocol will be in place. Once they get the final OK from the architects, she plans to move forward on the phases to reopen and allowing service inside to patrons.
Due to COVID, some areas of the library will remain unavailable during the first phases. This would include the stacks, she said, noting they won't be able to allow browsing through the book collection right off the bat. Visitors at the library can issue their requests to the librarians and also utilize the self-checkout kiosks - which were funded from SPARK money that was allotted to the county.
Only one reservation per day will be allowed for the large meeting room to allow proper cleaning between activities. The new smaller meeting room will become available to the public later on. This space was formerly a staff workroom in the basement that was remodeled.
Verbick said she did not have a specific timeline, but expected the phases for reopening to get underway this spring.
"I want to see the numbers continue to decrease and once the vaccine is more widespread, we can hopefully get back to normal," she said.
Verbick said when the library reopens, she also plans to have a virtual video tour available on the library's website and social media for those residents who still are cautious about getting out in the public.
