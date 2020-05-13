Renovations at the Morrill Public Library are moving ahead, despite being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library Director Erin Verbick said she is happy to report that much has been happening behind closed doors.
The renovation project has continued, and construction is nearly complete in the lower level. The work has included: new, more efficient HVAC units and lighting; new ceiling grid and tiles; both restrooms completely overhauled; update of the large meeting room and creation of a new smaller meeting space; reconfigured staff workroom; and new paint and carpet throughout.
Verbick said by next week, the construction company should be able to begin working on the upper level renovation. In preparation for this step, the staff boxed the entire adult book collection, and on Thursday, May 7, a moving company moved all of the boxes and upper level furniture to the lower level for storage.
"It was a big job," she said. "We expect this next part of the renovation to take 12-14 weeks."
Verbick said she and staff members have had many questions about when the library will reopen and the answers have been complicated by both the renovation project and COVID-19.
"At this point, we have not set a date for re-opening, but the trustees and staff are currently working on a phased plan designed to keep everyone safe," she said. "We are aware that, once services resume, patrons and staff will be coming into contact with materials that have been taken into various private homes and returned, as well as books and movies received from libraries in counties with higher levels of COVID-19. We are working to come up with protocols that will ensure safety for all."
In the meantime, she has released the following information:
* All due dates have been extended and there will be no late fees. Keep the items you have checked out until the library re-opens.
* Stay up to date on the library re-opening plan and the upcoming Summer Library Program by visiting www.hiawathalibrary.org and the Facebook page. The Summer Library Program will naturally look a little different this year, but the librarians are planning an array of virtual programs and fun reading challenges.
* If you need reading material, the library has excellent free resources for e-books for all ages, audiobooks, movies, magazines, and music. Librarians are always available to answer questions and help you get started. E-mail them at morrill@hiawathalibrary.org and include your phone number for a call back.
"Like you, we believe libraries are essential and we are eager to re-open," Verbick said. "Until we see you in person, we send our best wishes that all our patrons are safe, well, and happy."
