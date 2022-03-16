The Hiawatha City Commission was receptive to a plea from Morrill Public Library officials to look at an increase in the budget.
A week prior to Monday’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, Morrill Public Library Director Erin Verbick sent an email entreaty to patrons of the library, asking for their support in and detailing her plans to request an employee benefit fund within the City’s budget for library employees, and asking those in favor to reach out to commission members to voice their desire.
Verbick, along with Library Board member Marianne Schmitt were present at Monday’s meeting, and submitted this request. Verbick explained that while the library is not a city department, taxes are collected on their behalf, qualifying them as a city entity. She further pointed out that many similar libraries in the state collect between 73% and 93% of their budget from their city, while the Morrill Public Library holds at 53%. She also stated that the library has maintained a budget of within $1,000 for the past seven years. The request was for a $3,600 benefit budget for health insurance for full time employees.
There was some discussion amongst commission members, who were generally in favor of granting Verbick’s request, as well as some talk of other bookkeeping measures that would be taken at the same time. Mayor Bill Collins expressed his support, given the relatively small monetary setback, while there were questions posed about future plans for full time help. Verbick stated that within two years the two-person staff may grow, but that there are no definite plans in the immediate future.
With no vocal opposition, the commission appears poised to move on the petition. Mayor Collins again expressed his affirmation, and said that when the 2023 budget is being planned there will be further discussion as the city decides where the allocation of fund will come from. Verbick thanked the commission and will return during budget meetings to finalize the plan.
