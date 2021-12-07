The Morrill Public Library hosted a Community Art Showcase on Saturday.
The showcase featured artwork from more than 15 local artisans, in addition to selections from the high school art classes and Hiawatha Clock Tower interpretations from the elementary school fourth graders.
The Art Showcase included paintings and drawings of all media types, crochet works, a quilted baby blanket, die cast cars, ceramic pieces, an owl sculpture, lead soldiers and more.
Stephanie Gummelt, a musician from St. Joseph, Mo., performed a beautiful acoustic concert while those in attendance browsed the art pieces and were able to enjoy light refreshments. Library organizers said plans in are in the works for a Spring 2022 Community Art Showcase.
