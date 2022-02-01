The Morrill Public Library is sponsoring a couple special events this month.
Residents are encouraged to drop in during business hours 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 make a loved one a special Valentine's card or craft. Supplies provided.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, everyone is invited to visit with Gilberta with Mak'N Faces starting at 4 p.m for a fun and enlightening afternoon. She will be discussing how she began her business and showing off her incredible skills with demonstrations. For all ages.
