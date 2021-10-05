The Morrill Public Library has several special events coming up.
On Monday, Oct. 18, the library is excited to welcome Kansas native Bryn Greenwood, who is a New York Times bestseller, for a special presentation at 6 p.m.
The Friends of the Morrill Public Library will be sponsoring her event. Two of Greenwood’s books “All the Ugly and Wonderful Things” and “The Reckless Oath We Made” are available for checkout in either physical or digital format.
To find out how to place a copy on hold, find it on the online catalog or call the library at 785-742-3831. All are welcome to attend.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m., the library will present Emily Davies, a local handcrafter who designs and makes crochet and knitting patterns and pieces. She will be at the library for a special twist on an author event. Davis has one of her crochet patterns published in “Harry Potter: Crochet Wizardry.” The public is welcome to this discussion event.
Also set for this fall, is a book-signing on Saturday, Nov. 13 with Dr. Mary Bowman, D.K. Graham and Melodye Hathaway at 10:30 a.m.
The public is welcome to attend this event. Contact the library at 785-742-3831 for information on these events or other programs at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.