Morrill Public Library will host a Summer of Space Celebration on Monday, July 15 with activities for all ages throughout the day to salute the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and NASA’s 60th birthday.
“Our summer program theme, A Universe of Stories, has inspired all of us to explore new wonders and dream big,” said Jessica Ezell, Library Director. “I can’t think of anything more daring or worthy of a celebration than the first moon landing. We hope you can join us for some or all of our fun activities.”
The schedule includes:
10:30 a.m. – Toddler Storytime with Traci Hinton in the children’s library.
10:30 a.m. to Noon – Sew Fun activity held upstairs to make an embellished felt star ornament. All ages are welcome. Elementary age children and younger should bring a teen or adult to work with them.
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Space Movies in the lower level meeting room. Silly, serious, cartoony space movies!
Noon to 3 p.m. – DIY Crafts in the children’s library. Engineer a straw rocket and chart your flight distance.
3 p.m. – Live Webcast in the meeting room. Join a guided recreation of Apollo 11’s journey with the American Museum of Natural History and STAR Library Network.
For more information about the Summer of Space Celebration, visit www.hiawathalibrary.org or call (785) 742-3831.
