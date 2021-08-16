The Morrill Public Library will be offering Discovery Classes beginning Sept. 7.
These interactive classes are for children ages 3-5 who have not yet started kindergarten. Classes will be held on Tuesday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 for 10 weeks.
There is a cost for all 10 weeks. Classes will include, stories, crafts, music and more. Space is limited.
You can enroll your child by calling the library at 785-742-3831 or coming in at 431 Oregon, Hiawatha.
