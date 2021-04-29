The Morrill Public Library’s StoryWalk project is kicking off May 6 — just in time for the Big Kansas Road Trip.
Library Director Erin Verbick said she is excited to announce this newest project that is an interactive reading experience like never before — a Hiawatha StoryWalk!
She said anyone participating can read along with the story “Is Your Mama a Llama?” written by Deborah Guarino and illustrated by Steven Kellogg and answer fun questions along their way around Hiawatha.
Verbick said it’s easy to participate in this fun community-driven activity. Participants can register for the challenge on your MPL Beanstack account (or pick up a paper booklet at the library), start at Stop #1 at Thrivent Financial, then end back at the library to claim a prize for completing the whole StoryWalk!
Verbick said families will be able to walk around downtown Hiawatha and follow along with the story by reading each page posted in business windows.
Those interested can go to hiawathalibrary.org/storywalk to find the business directory and even print out a personal challenge booklet that has all the same questions and activities posted on each business window and on Beanstack.
While the library wanted this project in place just in time for the visitors in town for the BKRT May 6-9, she said they will continue it throughout the Summer Library Program that ends July 16.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.
Verbick explained a little bit about Beanstack.
“As patrons might remember from last year, the library provided the digital reading tracker ReaderZone to add to our virtual summer services,” she said. “After listening to patron feedback, we decided to try out a different platform for 2021: Beanstack.”
She said that as an added bonus, the library can use Beanstack year-round, so they can provide the StoryWalk challenge questions on Beanstack in addition to the Summer Reading Challenge coming later in May. Beanstack will be available to all patrons starting Wednesday, May 5.
She said Beanstack has a smooth and easy-to-use navigation and can be accessed either through their mobile app or online via a desktop computer.
Anyone can sign up as the account creator and then add readers to the account, allowing flexibility for families with multiple people who want to participate in challenges. Parents can use the app just for their kids, too, if they themselves do not want their own reader profile.
Verbick said patrons over the age of 13 can find other patrons on the app with unique friend codes and see a leaderboard for books or minutes read. Library staff members will be able to help anyone add to their reading log and activity challenges while visiting the library, as well!
Verbick said they understand if some patrons would rather only use the paper booklet, so anything and everything found on Beanstack will be available as a physical copy.
To get started with your own Morrill Public Library Beanstack account, follow these steps:
1. Go to hiawathalibrary.beanstack.org.
2. Choose “Register an Individual or Family.”
3. Fill out the registration form, then add readers to the account.
4. Register for the Downtown Hiawatha StoryWalk.
5. Follow along at each stop and fill in the challenge questions or do the suggested activity.
6. End the story at the library and claim a prize for completing the StoryWalk!
Contact the Morrill Public Library at 742-3831 for information about any of their programs and hop on the StoryWalk fun beginning May 6!
