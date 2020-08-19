As the nights grow a little cooler more people are out enjoying the evenings with a walk.
And just in time for the increased traffic on the Walking Trail in Hiawatha, the city installed new solar lights along the path.
The lights were installed just this past week by city crews along an area of the Walking Trail. Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper said she wanted to thank the City Water & Lights and Street Crews for all their hard work installing the new lights along the north and east sides of the trial.
She said the HP&R Department will be working on landscape these next few weeks and hopefully starting some new challenges and races on this great route!
