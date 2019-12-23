Many people got into decorating for the holidays this year.
With a dozen people signed up for the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau's Holiday Light Fight, many others just decided to go all out with holiday cheer!
Drive out on Jackrabbit Road to check out the hay bale Christmas tree by Wes Meyer. Or stop out on Thrasher to see Vi and Van Koelliker's Nativity. Another favorite is Van's Electric in Fairview.
"It's a real beaut' Clark!" (Christmas Vacation quote)
Voting for the HCVB's annual contest is going on currently this week on the organization's Facebook page. Use a Google link to vote for your favorite business or home!
Businesses:
* Hiawatha Elementary - 600 Miami: This year, classrooms went all out with holiday cheer and painted windows. Students voted and their favorite went to Miss Miller and Mrs. Carver's Star Wars window and second went to Mrs. Pyle/Josey May and Cassie Smith for Santa riding a unicorn.
* Just For You Jewelry and Gifts - 620 Oregon St.
Homes:
* Nelson's North Pole: 710 Iroquois Drive
* Linck Your Heart to the Spirit of Christmas: 605 Miami
* Fun lights: 311 N. Eighth
* Candy Cane Lane: 300 Shoshone Rd.
* Wilhelm's Home: 406 N. Second St.
* Kliewer Christmas Wonderland: 304 Choctaw
* The Lindsays: 710 Pottawatomie
* The First Noel in Hiawatha: 510 N. Fourth
* Stueve Home: 411 N. Second
* SanGrait Family Home: 706 Cheyenne Ave.
Hop in your car and check out the holiday sights in Hiawatha! Don't forget to get on the HCVB Facebook page to vote for your favorite in town lights as listed above.
