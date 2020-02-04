The Hiawatha High School Dance Team sponsored it's Kiddie Dance Clinic Friday night.
This is an annual fundraising event for the HHS Hawkettes, who work with elementary school students for a couple of dances that are performed at a home basketball game.
Students are asked to arrive at the school's auditorium by 6 p.m., where they receive a T-Shirt and work on dances as they get ready for the big performance, which is at halftime of the boys varsity game.
The young dancers are all smiles as they perform before a crowded roundhouse, filled with fans and parents.
