The Brown County Sheriff's Department is commemorating the service of Brown County Deputy Todd Widman with a limited edition Challenge Coin.
Sheriff John Merchant said that March 1, 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the night that Deputy Widman gave his life in the line of duty for the citizens of Brown County. Deputy Widman was shot and killed by a teenage run away from New York that he had given a ride to in his patrol vehicle.
"In honor and remembrance of Deputy Widman’s sacrifice, we have created a limited edition run of 150 challenge coins that will be made available to the public for a minimum donation of $25 per coin," Sheriff Merchant said.
Sheriff Merchant said that 100% of the proceeds collected will be used to fund the “Deputy Todd Widman Memorial Scholarship,” which will be awarded to a 2020 Brown County high school graduating senior, payable to the college of their choice.
"In the fall of 2019, a letter was sent to President Trump informing him of Todd’s sacrifice as well as a challenge coin," he said. (See attached letter from President Trump)
Scholarship applications will be sent to the schools later this month. Anyone wishing to donate to the scholarship fund may contact Cynthia Linck at the Brown County Sheriff’s office Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at (785) 742-7125.
