Linda Lock is a little emotional about her retirement from Brown County Developmental Services after 38 years.
“It’s time, but I might cry for awhile,” said the director of the local organization that services nearly 40 clients with intellectual disabilities.
The public is invited to a retirement party for Lock — set for next Wednesday at the Fisher Center.
Lock started her career as a Special Education teacher — a new resident of Hiawatha — in 1978. Shortly after starting with the Special Education, she was asked to be on the board of the Association of Retarded Children — “a terrible term,” as Lock said, but it’s what BCDS was called in those times.
She married local farmer and agricultural mechanic Steve Lock, staying with Special Ed for 6 years before deciding to be at home to raise her boys, Matt and Jared, who were just 12 months apart. The couple had another son, Greg, who came many years later as a “surprise.”
“I didn’t really like staying home so decided to take a job here as a part-time life skills training for minimum wage,” she said, noting that minimum wage was $4.35 at that time.
Lock stayed as a life skills trainer for a short time, then said the organization lost its work flow director, so she took over that position. At that time, the organization also operated a daycare center at a house, once located near the Bethany Church of Christ, now a parking lot.
In 1968, a group of parents — Greers, Abramsons, Muellers to name a few — started the daycare center as a place for the clients to be at during the day for activities and a normal daily routine. To raise money to support the center, every summer the organization held a huge garage sale.
“It was with that money and other donations and memorials they had enough money to buy this concrete block building, which was formerly a car dealership,” she said.
Once the new facility was ready to open, the name was changed from a Daycare Center to Sheltered Workshop, which it remained for several years. In 1984, Sen. Bob Dole attended the opening of the Sheltered Workshop at its current location of 400 S. 12th.
“I missed him, because I was in the hospital having Jared,” she said. “We were part of a movement. It was in the early 80’s that people with intellectual disabilities finally had rights.”
One memory from those early days was that six of Lock’s Special Education students became clients at BCDS — making that transition with her — and several remain there still today.
In 1987, they got adult services in place — until that time the organization only offered the Sheltered Workshop where the clients worked.
“The garage sales became the workshop and what is now the thrift store,” she said, noting that at the time clients also worked for Wilde’s Tool in packaging.
Slowly, BCDS evolved and clients became more involved in the community — which was the ultimate goal and remains so today. Local businesses partnered with BCDS to offer employment to the clients and that has grown to include several including Walmart, USD 415 School District, Citizens State Bank and Trust, Casey’s, NEK-AAA and several others over the years.
“COVID hurt us on jobs, and we are just getting some of those back,” she said.
For a few years, BCDS had a downtown workshop and thrift store — located in a building in the 900 block of Oregon — along with another location on Utah Street, next to the Hiawatha World building.
Unfortunately, some people didn’t want to be seen going into a thrift store downtown.
“They would come out here and shop, but it seemed no one wanted to be seen downtown,” she said.
So, BCDS expanded the 12th Street workshop with a wood addition to hold more donations and closed the shops downtown. She also noted the thrift shop also used to offer bake sales and sell helium balloons to the public.
The thrift store saw another expansion in later years and in 1998 the current office building was built, directly behind the thrift shop. The building houses the director, assistant director, case workers and a secretary. She said administrative positions are kept at a minimum in order to keep costs within reason.
“It’s important to put that money into staff who help care for the clients,” she said.
The thrift shop remains fairly self-sufficient, she said, earning anywhere from $180,000 to $190,000 a year. This money pays the clients who work there — doing everything from sorting to setting items out to cutting buttons off non-savable clothing items to working the store and register.
Lock credited Irene Ferry-Torres with pushing hard enough to get the first state aid, which comes in the form of a quarter of a mil to help support BCDS.
Other funding to help pay salaries comes from the federal government, Lock said. BCDS currently has 32 full-time and 18 part-time staff. Some work at the workshop, while others work at the three housing locations — Delaware, Apache and the Fourth Street Apartment complex, where BCDS rents seven apartments for clients. Each facility offers a supervisor, along with several Life Skills trainers working on rotating shifts.
Lock took over position of executive director after Marianne Hughes left in 1987 and has only looked forward in the ever changing world of care for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Suzy Overdick, who has served as assistant director for several years under Lock, took over the position as director on Monday. Lock said it’s bittersweet to leave, but she knows it’s time. She said her husband had retired as a mechanic at Steve’s Tractor Repair, but has gotten even busier with full-time farming.
“There are a lot of challenges that come with keeping the federal funding, so that’s one thing I won’t miss,” she said.
She mentioned that she might substitute teach in local schools or even help at BCDS occasionally with training of new staff. Either way, she has some lifetime relationships that started back in the late 70s when she first started her career as a Special Ed teacher.
Lock said some of most special memories from her years at BCDS have been the Christmas parties and Santa visiting the clients, along with Halloween.
“Oh they just love Halloween,” she said, noting that the clients always dress up and ride in the Halloween parade on a trolley.
She said that behavior management was another favorite part of the job that she will miss.
During the Hiawatha World’s visit with Lock — her last day in the office — a few of the clients stopped in to visit — one was excited to see family stop by and drop off a donation outside of the thrift shop. Another was very sad she was leaving. She promised him a lunch date soon and said she would be around. Another client stopped by to check her trash and became interested in the scrapbook of photos of the history of BCDS open on Lock’s desk. It was very apparent the impact that Lock had on their daily lives.
“They love unconditionally,” she said. “They are the most lovable friends you will ever have.”
A retirement reception is planned for Lock for 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Fisher Center. The public is invited to come for refreshments, to share stories and to wish Lock well in her retirement.
