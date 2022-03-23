The Hiawatha Lions Club is sponsoring a “Corn Dog Cruise Night” on Friday, April 1.
The event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tres Soles parking lot in downtown Hiawatha. The event is co-sponsored by Hiawatha Sonic Drive-in.
The Lions are also sponsoring a gun raffle and the winner will be announced at 6:30 p.m.
