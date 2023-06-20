top story Lions hosting annual Cruise Night Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Jun 20, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hiawatha Lion’s Club is hosting its annual Corn Dog Cruise and Poker Run Night this week on Friday.The event will be 5-8 p.m. - beginning and ending at the Brown County Courthouse square. Hot dogs, hamburgers and corn dogs will be available for purchase.The Lion’s Club hosts this as a fundraiser and proceeds are used for local community projects. More from this section Nick Cannon Says He Had A Vision He'd Be A Father "To Many" BIZTODAY China-Anti-desertification/Digital Tech Rebel Wilson slams report she said people only needed ‘600 calories a day’: ‘It’s UNTRUE, utterly ridiculous and harmful to women!’ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News HCVB kicks off Hometown Pride Leaf project Brown County Genealogical Society HCVB's Summer Shop Local was a big splash! Brown County - KARSP celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week Brown County - KARSP Scholarship presentation Lions hosting annual Cruise Night Big 7 and Mid-East join forces for newly-formed Big East League Bombshells join with Wal-Mart to benefit Children's Miracle Network Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Superintendent hired after busy month for USD 430 BoardLocal broadcast giant set to retireHorton man dies after leaping from moving vehicle on US 73Trinity Center open house set for June 21Brown County SheriffLentz Express and Catering LLCCourt restores Kickapoo Tribal CouncilMassive oil spill distorts Kansas couple’s confidence in the integrity of Keystone pipelineBombshells join with Wal-Mart to benefit Children's Miracle NetworkCounty gets clarification on Opioid Settlement Fund Images Videos CommentedHiawatha Commission approves road repairs (1)Jane Fonda works out to avoid falling into depression: ‘I come from a long line of depressed people’ (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
