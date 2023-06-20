Cruise night

The Hiawatha Lion’s Club is hosting its annual Corn Dog Cruise and Poker Run Night this week on Friday.

The event will be 5-8 p.m. - beginning and ending at the Brown County Courthouse square. Hot dogs, hamburgers and corn dogs will be available for purchase.

