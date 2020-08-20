At the Hiawatha City Commission meeting on Monday evening, the commission was presented with a list of 22 residential structures that, by code, qualify as unsafe, dangerous and that affect the health of the community and are in need of repair or demolition.
City Administrator Mike Nichols said he has been working with Code Enforcer Dave Wilson to compile a list of properties that do not meet city codes.
City Attorney Andy Delaney stated that a resolution will be brought before the commission during the first meeting of September, which will fix a time and place and provide a notice of hearing to consider the condemnation of the structures at the following properties: 205 Oregon Street, 1014 Utah Street, 310 Hiawatha Avenue, 411 Mohave Street, 802 Delaware Street, 903 Shawnee Street, 401 South 5th Street, 1115 Delaware Street, 300 South 10th Street, 315 Oregon Street, 505 Miami Street, 813 Miami Street, 911 Iowa Street, 1109 Utah Street, 1002 South 7th Street, 308 Miami Street, 400 South 4th Street, 700 North 7th Street, 815 Hiawatha Avenue, 913 Miami Street, 119 Apache Avenue and 302 South 8th Street.
The properties at 205 Oregon and 1014 Utah have been previously discussed with the Commission, with a demolition application approved for 205 Oregon at Monday’s meeting and an application likely to appear before the Commission at their next meeting for 1014 Utah.
Delaney stated that not all properties will necessarily fit the requirements for demolition, and he will present that information at the first September Commission meeting.
