Little Hands celebrates 10 years with open house Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Sep 13, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo By Joey MayLittle Hands Childcare Center in Hiawatha By Joey May Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Little Hands Childcare Center in Hiawatha will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary with an open house.The public is invited to the open house from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. There will be food, bounce houses, face painting, games, prizes and more.The daycare is located at 200 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha. More from this section Motley Crue planning 2024 tour and potential Las Vegas residency Four more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 22 AHA News: She Had a Stroke During a Video Call With Her Congressional Representative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Lady Chargers still seeking first win Chiefs dominate Cardinals but suffer losses Lady Red Hawks have a winning week on the courts Hiawatha runners put in strong times at Holton Alpha Kappa Chapter Hiawatha Police St. Mary's Catholic Church plans Pancake Luncheon Little Hands celebrates 10 years with open house Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuthorities investigating arson fire of Sheriff Department vehicleClements Welding and Supply LLC buys out Rahe's WeldingJohnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agentsThe Song of the WolfLocal veteran honored with Quilt of ValorLady Hawks look strong at home TriHCC announces new head volleyball coachNational advocacy group criticizes Kansas law firm donations to SchmidtKansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wellsUS 36 Treasure Hunt combines with citywide garage sales Sept. 15-17 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.