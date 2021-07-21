Little Hands Inc. is planning a Hawaiian Luau themed golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Registrations will be taken up to that day and golf tournament organizers are excited to announce a grill and half hog processed as a raffle.
The tournament is a fund-raiser to help the community daycare with operating costs and revitalize the south playground.
The tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the Hiawatha Country Club and features a 4-person scramble. Gather your three best pals along with your best Hawaiian themed attire for the tournament, which is Little Hands’ fourth annual event.
Proceeds all go directly to Little Hands, which provides a certified learning environment for children age infant up to 12 years of age.
Prizes will be awarded in several categories and there are raffle drawings - including a grill and 1/2 hog with processing. Contact Jessica Jarvis at 785-764-0122 or Richard Jarvis at 785-764-0122 to purchase tickets. Do not need to be present to win.
Entry fee is $200 a team. Anyone interested in becoming a Tee Box Sponsor or registering a team can contact Jessica Jarvis at 785-764-0122 or by email at jessicarose1203@gmail.com. Other board members are Richard Jarvis, Erin Verbick, Shelby Meenen, Ben Walker, Kyle Olson and Tish Sims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.