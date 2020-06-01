Little Hands Childcare Center in Hiawatha is planning a summer golf fundraiser.
Board member Lacey Conlin said to mark your calendar for the Aug. 8 event, which kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Hiawatha Country Club golf course.
She said the theme for this year’s tournament is Tees for Trees – which is promoting nature/environmental wellness. Originally, the tournament was scheduled for April 18 in conjunction with Earth Day on April 22 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be many chances for participants to claim a prize at the event this year, including item prizes for Longest Drive(men), Longest Drive(women), Longest Putt, Closest to Pin, and prizes for the team with best environment/nature themed apparel. In addition to the item prizes that can be won, a cash prize can be won for a Hole-in-one on the specified hole. There will be two different raffles: a 50/50 cash raffle (entered to win by playing a game of dice) and a raffle of a bundle of outdoor items; the tickets to enter the raffle for the outdoor items will be $5/ticket or 5 tickets for $20 – tickets will only be sold at registration and throughout the event. Winners for each prize will be announced at the conclusion of the tournament.
Registration fees for this tournament are $200 per 4-golfer team. Registration includes team entry, entry gifts, lunch, and three beverage tickets per golfer. Registration forms are due back by July 24 and can be picked up at the Little Hands Daycare Center located at 200 E. Lodge Rd., Hiawatha. They are to be completed and returned to Lacey Conlin at Morrill & Janes Bank located at 117 N. 7th St, Hiawatha.
Conlin aid Little Hands is a 501(c)(3) non-profit daycare center that has continued to provide care to Hiawatha and other surrounding communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, apart from a short closure for intense deep-cleaning of the facility. They provide childcare to numerous families and provide steady employment opportunities to local citizens.
Conlin said Little Hands relies heavily on support from the local community in the form of financial donations / sponsorships and attendance at their fundraising events. The center is primarily funded through donations, fundraisers, and income from tuition fees. They currently have multiple spots open, that if filled, would help increase revenue.
Little Hands currently has the following openings available:
1-year-old room: 3 openings
3-year-old room: 15 openings
4-5-year-old room: 6 openings
School Age room: 2 openings
For information regarding enrolling your child(ren) in one of these open positions, reach out to Amy Gibson (Director) at (785) 740-2012. Contact Conlin at LConlin@bankbv.com for additional information on the golf fundraiser or on how you can donate to Little Hands.
