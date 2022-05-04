Little Hands Childcare Center is raising funds through the Hiawatha Community Foundation to improve the playground.
Richard Jarvis, board president, said Little Hands is happy to announce it has achieved last year's goal of paying off the GNBank loan entirely, which is an annual savings of approximately $14,000. Funds raised through the Hiawatha Community Foundation's Match Day event helped make this possible.
"We still face the larger USDA loan of around $610,000 which works out to an annual expense of roughly $38,000," he said. "We were also able to make a number of other improvements last year including a new website - https://littlehandsinc.org, re-licensed 'Elephant' room allowing for more flexibility and shorter waitlists, and new computers and tablets for our staff."
With the Foundation's upcoming Match Days "Give Back to Move Forward" set for May 27-28 at the Fisher Center, Jarvis said the board is targeting improving the playground. He said they have noticed that the lack of good ground cover in the west playgrounds leads to a very dirty child after outdoor playtime.
"We have kept our Match Day fundraising goal at $35,000 to accomplish the upgrade," Jarvis said. "Any money that may remain will go toward covering our operating expenses which we have seen going up rapidly over the past year. The Little Hands board expects those expenses to continue to rise, with inflation and fuel prices affecting nearly all sectors of the economy. This includes many of the services we rely on. Our focus then turns toward aggressively paying down that large USDA loan."
Little Hands is one of 31 funds being facilitated by the Foundation. Information on this fund and others can be found at the website www.givebacktomoveforward.com. That website will also offer a donation site the weekend of the Match Days and a leaderboard that will keep track of donations for people to see.
Donations can also be made in person at the event, which this year will feature a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 and an all-day donation event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.
Anyone wanting information about the Hiawatha Community Foundation can go to the website at www.hiawathacf.org or call 785-740-4423 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.