After a special board meeting Tuesday night, Little Hands Childcare Center in Hiawatha has decided to reopen next Monday.
After the state's recommendation on Saturday that schools remain closed this week, Little Hands closed March 16-20.
On Wednesday, Kyle Olson, board president announced on Facebook that Little Hands would reopen.
Little Hands Daycare will resume normal operating hours on March 23.
"We appreciate your patience while the staff cleans and prepares the center for the continued safe care of your children," according to the announcement. "We are following the recommendations from KDHE and will notify you if changes are needed to the regular operation of Little Hands."
Olson told the Hiawatha World that currently, daycares are exempt from CDC guidelines on social distancing and assembly size.
"This is an ever-changing scenario, so only time will tell what the future will bring," he said. "As of now, the board is just wanting to care for as many displaced children as we can and are still crafting procedures and best practices to keep children and staff safe."
The center will accept new applications for early childhood and school age kids on a first-come first served basis by emailing the child’s name and birthdate to littlehandsinc@gmail.com.
