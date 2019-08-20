Nebraska Medicine’s Liver and Pancreas Diseases Clinic is expanding into a new region of the state, with patients in the Falls City, Neb., area now able to meet with our experts via telemedicine. Telemedicine uses communications technology to connect patients at Falls City Community Medical Center with our experts, without requiring the expense and time required to travel to Omaha.
Surgical director Luciano Vargas, MD, Gastroenterologist, Shailender Singh, MD and Endocrinologist Brian Boerner, MD, will be available to patients starting Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Men and women with unexplained abdominal pain or known pancreatic or biliary disorders could benefit from consultations with our team of specialists to help diagnose, treat and manage their condition.
Nebraska Medicine’s Liver and Pancreas Disease Clinic is the only program in Nebraska that is recognized and designated as a National Pancreas Foundation Center for management of pancreatitis.
Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment can call 402-559-5008 to speak with our nurse coordinators.
