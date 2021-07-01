With the Brown County Fair right around the corner, local 4-Hers are preparing for their projects. Attached are submitted photos of several local 4-Hers with their projects. See page 2 of the Fair Special Section for a complete schedule.
With the Brown County Fair right around the corner, local 4-Hers are preparing for their projects. Attached are submitted photos of several local 4-Hers with their projects. See page 2 of the Fair Special Section for a complete schedule.
With the Brown County Fair right around the corner, local 4-Hers are preparing for their projects. Attached are submitted photos of several local 4-Hers with their projects. See page 2 of the Fair Special Section for a complete schedule.
With the Brown County Fair right around the corner, local 4-Hers are preparing for their projects. Attached are submitted photos of several local 4-Hers with their projects. See page 2 of the Fair Special Section for a complete schedule.
With the Brown County Fair right around the corner, local 4-Hers are preparing for their projects. Attached are submitted photos of several local 4-Hers with their projects. See page 2 of the Fair Special Section for a complete schedule.
With the Brown County Fair right around the corner, local 4-Hers are preparing for their projects.
Attached are submitted photos of several local 4-Hers with their projects. See page 2 of the Fair Special Section for a complete schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.