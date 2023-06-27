The 4th of July is coming up on Tuesday, and local communities have plenty of festivities planned to celebrate Independence Day.
Hiawatha will be holding their annual fireworks display on Monday, July 3rd. The show will be held at Noble Park and will begin at dusk, to be sponsored by the City of Hiawatha and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Horton's fireworks will also be held on the 3rd at Mission Lake at dusk. The Horton Fish & Game Association will also be holding their Annual Youth Fishing Derby on the morning of the 4th. Ages 0-15 can register from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. by pulling into the east side of the Little Lake from the south, where each child's name, age and a parent or guardian's cell phone number will be recorded., with the derby beginning with a police siren at 8. The free event will end with trophies, fishing poles and raffle prizes, including a lifetime fishing license.
The City of Highland will celebrate on both the 3rd and 4th, with the Rogue Street Tacos food truck and activities for kids on Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the city's fireworks display west of the Community Building. Registration for the parade will begin on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 on Main Street, followed by a hamburger and hot dog lunch provided by the Fire Department, and homemade ice cream from Pride at the Community building. The Mak'n Faces trailer will be at the HCC Wellness Center from 11 to 2, along with bounce houses and balloon animals.
Returning to the festivities this year, Robinson has a full day planned for the 4th. A 5k fun run or walk is set for 6:30 a.m. at Memorial Park with a $5 entry fee, followed by a 7 o'clock pancake feed , with A Time To Dance hosting. The nail keg derby will hold registration starting at 8:30, with the race set for 10 at the top of Parson Street. The 1st Annual Car show will run from 10 to 2 south of the Robinson Community Store, which will be followed by the parade at 2 p.m. Live music from local artists and an ice cream social will be held at 5:30, with homemade ice cream from the Lion's Club and a concession stand at the ball park. The evening will end after dark, with the Robinson Fire Department's fireworks display, which will showcase the group's largest display in over a decade.
Sycamore Springs will also be joining in, holding a July 1st Antique Tractor and Machinery Show, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lorretta's Donuts will be selling breakfast from 8 to noon, with park activities opening from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with wristbands selling for $12. The Hamburguesas Mexicanas #1 food truck will serve food all day. A free lunch will be held in the Red Barn from 11:30 to 1, with a peddle power tractor pull held at 1:30. There will also be free sweetcorn for all campers.
Bern will be holding a 5k run or walk at 8 am, with a pancake feed at the Community Building from 8 to 10. Food trucks will be on hand from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. inflatables, kettle corn, DJ music, snow cones, root beer floats, washable patriotic tattoos and homemade pie and ice cream available from 6 to 10. There will be a Color Guard Veteran Recognition at Dusk, with the fireworks show to start at 10 p.m.
SAABA's 15th Annual Fireworks Night at Somerset is set for Monday the 3rd in Sabetha. At 5:30 p.m. 8U League baseball and softball games will be played, with the Sabetha High School baseball team taking on the "Old Guys" at 7, in slow pitch softball. The concession stand will be open all evening, with fireworks to follow the ball games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.