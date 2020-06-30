The Hiawatha City Commission has set the dates for 4th of July activities this year.
The city’s fireworks display will take place on Friday, July 3, while the Hiawatha Lake will be open from the 2nd through the 5th for personal fireworks to be set off. The nights of the 2nd and 5th the lake will be open until 10 p.m. while lake will be open for use until midnight on the 3rd and 4th. The Hiawatha fireworks is also sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Horton is going all out for the 4th again this year. Opening the day will be a Fireman’s Breakfast Fundraiser at the Horton Fire Station from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the annual Youth Fishing Derby to be held at the Little Lake from 8 to 10. The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with the 2nd annual Boat Parade on Mission Lake. The John Harris Band will provide the evening’s entertainment at Hickory Point from 7 p.m. to 9, with the fireworks show closing out the evening over Mission Lake at dusk. The city does urge all community members and visitors to follow social distancing and safety protocols.
Highland has canceled some of its normal 4th of July activities, but will still hold the parade and fireworks show. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., with registration from 8:45 to 9:15 in the high school parking lot. The fireworks show will be held at the HCC practice football field with an estimated start time of 9:30. City officials recommend social distancing and face masks at both activities.
According to the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce website, the city’s fireworks display will be held at 10 p.m. on July 3 by the Sabetha Fire Department.
At this point, both Everest and Robinson have announced that all 4th of July activities have been canceled for the year.
