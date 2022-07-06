Hiawatha arborist Nick Haedt posted a Public Service Announcement for community members on social media, last week about the presence and danger of the Emerald Ash Borer in the town.
Haedt, working with the Hiawatha Tree Board, helped identify the wood-boring pest in a tree at the Hiawatha City Lake, and wanted to share information on with locals about severity of the situation.
“Emerald Ash Borer is a devastating pest that will destroy the ash trees in our area,” said Haedt. “If you have an ash tree it is recommended that you either treat the tree or have the tree removed.”
He shared that the Tree Board is planning to try to flag ash trees in town and hope to communicate with homeowners about the pest and their options moving forward.
The three main signs of ash borers are canopy die-back in the top third of the tree, sucker or shoot growth around the main branching section of the tree, and bark flecking, which will appear as slightly lighter patches of bark from those surrounding it, where woodpeckers have peeled back bark in attempts to get at the larvae.
“If you have an ash tree it will die from Emerald Ash Borer if not properly treated.”
He reiterated that with this pest now in the area, every ash tree will either be treated forever or it will be gone.
Having years of experience with the ash borer prior to moving to Hiawatha, Haedt said he is aware of two effective treatments. The first is an injection of emamectin benzoate, which would need to be performed by an arborist or other professional. The second is a soil drench around the base of the tree with a dilution of imidacloprid, which can be found in several available products, and can be performed by the homeowner. Both treatments are effective and will cost between $150 and $400 every two years. The injection can be performed every other year, while the soil drench would need to be repeated every year.
Treatments can be made regardless of whether an infestation has begun, as they can work proactively or retroactively, as they pass through the cambium of the tree, and kills pests as they begin to feed. With the injection, Haedt said you are still likely to see 5% to 10% more canopy die-back after treatment, while the soil drench generally sees 10% to 20% more die-back post-treatment. He also said that there is no real evidence at this time that the Emerald Ash Borer will jump to any other tree, though after ash trees are all either treated or gone, there is no telling what will happen.
When considering whether or not to treat, Haedt said treatment is a completely viable option, but to keep in mind that there will not be an end to the need to treat.
“In my professional opinion, if it is a landscape tree, a specimen tree, a feature or a memorial tree, go ahead and treat the tree—but if it does not hold special value, now is the time to remove your ash trees,” he said.
Haedt says he is happy to answer any questions that he can, and also identifies www.emeraldashborer.info as a good source of information on the pest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.