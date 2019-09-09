The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced Monday afternoon the winner of the Halloween Logo Contest.
Artists Andy Runer and Kate Miller won for their collaborative design that featured a witch's hat with maple leafs dangling from it, along with spooky writing.
"Votes were TIGHT with a 26 point spread between two logo designs across all our social media platforms!" according to the Hiawatha Halloween Facebook page.
There were nearly a dozen logo designs for this year's contest - which is the fourth annual event. Designers came from as near as Hiawatha to as far away as Kansas City. Voting was conducted through all of social media platforms of the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic. The winning logo is used on all of the chamber's frolic social media, advertising and T-shirts.
T-shirt ordering information will be out soon and the Chamber plans to have a few sizes available for immediate purchase at the upcoming Maple Leaf Festival with order forms for not only T-shirts, but long sleeves and hoodies through Shirt Shack.
"We cannot thank each artist enough for entering and hope we see you enter the 2020 logo contest!" from the Hiawatha Halloween Facebook page. "Thank you to everyone who voted!"
#HalloweenFrolic
