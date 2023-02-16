It’s all about addition — local authorities are concerned about the increase of illegal fentanyl within Brown County.
“It’s here now, we know it’s here and we have to address it,” said Brown County Sheriff John Merchant.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s said to be more potent than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). It has been approved for use in medical settings, but is also being manufactured and sold illegally.
While prescription overdoses can happen, Sheriff Merchant said it’s the illegally manufactured drug that’s causing more and more concern with law enforcement. He said other medications, drinks, and just about anything can be laced with fentanyl — including marijuana. He said that nationwide, deaths have occurred from fentanyl laced marijuana at an alarming rate. Illegally manufactured fentanyl is available on the drug market in different forms — including liquid, powder. It’s also commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and made into pills that are made to resemble other prescription opioids. In its liquid form, illegally manufactured fentanyl can be found in nasal sprays, eye drops and dropped onto paper or small candies.
Over 150 people die everyday nationwide from overdoses related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.
“It’s all about addiction,” he said. “They drug dealers get people hooked on this. But it’s dangerous — lethal.”
Sheriff Merchant elaborated, stating that if you consider a sweetener or sugar packet found in restaurants contains approximately 1,000 milligrams, only 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered lethal.
“To break it down, 500 deaths could occur from the fentanyl it would take to fit into the size of a sugar packet.”
In December, there was drug bust just outside of Horton, where a large amount of illegal fentanyl was confiscated, Merchant said.
“That was the largest amount we have confiscated so far,” he said.
Sheriff Merchant said within the past few months, there has been 5-6 overdoses of illegal fentanyl within the county. None have been fatal, and fortunately deputies administrated Narcan to save the people who had OD’d.
Narcan is a nasal spray that even local school districts are keeping on hand in case of an emergency with any opioid overdose that could happen with a student or teacher. If given within a certain amount of time, the spray can neutralize the effects of fentanyl and other opiates.
Symptoms of opiate overdose include slurred speech, small pupils and shallow breathing.
After consideration, the Hiawatha School Board saw the importance of access to this lifesaving medication and recently voted to have it available.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said designated professionals are being trained to administer it after the board heard information and concern from school nursing personnel.
“They advocated for the need of Narcan/Naxalone in our schools,” he said. “They also noted the prevalence of opioid overdoses in our society.”
Sheriff Merchant said the Drug Enforcement Administration has issued warnings about brightly-colored fentanyl used to target youth. Referred to as “rainbow fentanyl,” this form of the drug consists of pills and powders that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes.
“...is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” according to DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked into the United States.”
The rainbow fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms — including pills, powder and blocks that resembles sidewalk chalk.
“I don’t know why are are coming to this,” Sheriff Merchant said. “They are designed to create addiction.”
Sheriff Merchant also expressed concern over penalties for opioid drug use and distribution. He said a male who was arrested in connection with the drug bust of the large amount of fentanyl near Horton in December was out of jail on a $2,500 OR bond within a couple of days.
“That’s not even long enough to dry out,” he said. “These drugs are designed to create addiction and it takes 30 days to get them out of your system. When you come in to jail and are out in a day or two it doesn’t even dry them out.”
If a prisoner requests help for rehabilitation, the Sheriff’s Office can help out with assistance through KANZA Mental Health.
“They have to request it and want it,” he said.
What can parents do?
Sheriff Merchant said to have a meaningful conversation with your family. Reject the notion that “it can’t happen to you or your family.”
“Invest in your family and the community’s future,” he said. “Speak up...contact law enforcement when you suspect drug-related activity in your neighborhood. Successful policing relies on a whole-community approach to identify and bring drug trafficking organizations to justice.”
He also advised to keep prescription drugs in the house secure and locked away, out of reach of children.
“We intend to keep on doing everything we can do within our power to stay vigilant on holding anyone accountable who chooses to use or distribute this deadly drug in Brown County,” Sheriff Merchant said.
Criminal prosecutors have their hands full as the usage of illegal drugs continues to be on the rise.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said his office is prosecuting more and more cases involving fentanyl in the past year.
“Similar to methamphetamine cases, we do not offer diversion or amendment of charges for fentanyl and have adopted a zero-tolerance policy along with Sheriff’s Office and the Horton and Hiawatha Police Departments for these illegal drugs,” he said. “In that regard, we do not require a minimum weight for cases and will prosecute cases that involve residue.”
Hill said his office has taken a proactive approach in combating fentanyl and methamphetamine, and he is often involved in assisting law enforcement at all hours of the day and night 7 days a week in preparing search warrants to search residences for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
“...and we aggressively prosecute those who are apprehended,” he said.
Hill said courts are limited by the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines that Kansas Legislators have put into place that call for probation on the underlying sentence for the vast majority of drug cases.
“However, once a defendant has been sentenced, if they violate conditions of probation by walking away from treatment or committing new crimes, we work with their probation officer in making sure that there are penalties for the violation, including requesting that they serve their original sentence in prison,” he said. “While we support serious efforts at rehabilitation and treatment, if a defendant is not going to avail themselves of the treatment options that our legislators mandate for drug offenders before they can be a candidate for prison, I believe there needs to be a punishment for their refusal to stay in treatment by having them serve the original sentence in prison.”
Hill said Brown County has been blessed with the professionals who are working to combat drugs in our community, from law enforcement, emergency medical services, and those who work in the court system, to our school professionals and the public at large.
