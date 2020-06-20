Local law enforcement authorities are investigating a possible "electronically facilitated crime" in Hiawatha.
According to a press release from Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill, in late May the Hiawatha Police Department received information pertaining to an electronically facilitated crime in Hiawatha.
The Hiawatha Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Attorney, applied for and obtained a search warrant for digital evidence. On June 13, the Hiawatha Police Department, with the assistance of Brown County Sheriff deputies, served a search warrant at a residence located in Hiawatha. Hill said no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is still on-going. The Kansas Highway Patrol Troop N has also assisted in the investigation.
