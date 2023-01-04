The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating the report of a shooting that was called in to dispatch on Monday, Jan. 2.

According to a report from Sheriff John Merchant, at approximately 4 p.m., Brown County dispatch received a call of a possible shooting and battery in the vicinity of US 36 HWY near Timber Road.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.