The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating the report of a shooting that was called in to dispatch on Monday, Jan. 2.
According to a report from Sheriff John Merchant, at approximately 4 p.m., Brown County dispatch received a call of a possible shooting and battery in the vicinity of US 36 HWY near Timber Road.
Sheriff Merchant said deputies responded and located the adult female victim, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the lower leg. She was transported to Amberwell Hospital in Hiawatha by Town and Country Ambulance where she was treated and released.
Sheriff Merchant said the suspect in the case had fled the scene prior to deputies arriving. An Attempt to Locate was immediately issued by Brown County Dispatch to surrounding areas.
"A short time later we were notified that the adult suspect had been located in St Joseph, Mo., and was arrested," Sheriff Merchant reported.
He said during the initial investigation and search for the suspect, Shane Meggison, 55, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Child Endangerment, Felony Obstruction, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and No Drug Tax Stamp.
Sheriff Merchant said the case is still under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Sheriff's Office DRONE was also deployed in the search for the suspect.
Kansas Highway Patrol, Sac and Fox Police Department, Town and Country Ambulance, Hiawatha Fire Department and Squad 48 assisted.
Meggison was held in Brown County Jail until Jan. 4, when a $25,000 Cash/Surety Bond was issued.
