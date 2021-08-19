They may have only been around for a month, but Hiawatha’s newest club has seen quite a bit of the scenery in northeast Kansas over the past few weeks.
Bill Sechler had the passion for bicycling and the vision to gather together like-minded individuals, and that dream is putting the rubber to the road, as the Hiawatha’s recently-formed bicycle enthusiast group has been riding and growing since early July. The group’s goals include socializing over a shared hobby, improving healthy, wellness and quality of life through exercise, advocating for bicycle interest, promoting bicycle safety awareness and serving as a resource of information for bicyclists.
The group, which will vote on a name for the club at next Thursday’s 6:45 meeting at the Morrill Public Library, has hosted riders from Hiawatha, Horton, southeastern Nebraska, the Kickapoo Reservation, Sabetha and Marysville. So far, around 40 riders have attended meetings or rides, and Sechler says they seem to gain a few fresh faces every week.
This coming ride on Monday is scheduled for 6:30 in the evening and will start at the Fisher Center. Kim Neibling and Jim Robidoux join Sechler as coordinators and leaders for the club.
The group is currently partaking in evening rides on Mondays, and have visited a few locations around the community and neighboring towns, with rides lasting about an hour. They also have monthly meetings for planning outings, club information and educational purposes. Along with coming up with their new name, the group is also working on a Facebook page, but their activities can also be found on Hiawatha Happenings, HPR and the KNZA Community Calendar, as well as in local newspapers. Sechler says the club will also host classes, with courses on safety, security, e-bicycles, maintenance, bicycle-friendly programs and information on nearby trails and events on the list of upcoming classes. They are also looking into planning some rides that take the group off the beaten path.
Sechler gives many reasons why biking is a great way to spend time.
“It makes you feel alive, pushes your boundaries, spend time with friends, reconnect with nature, explore amazing places, and because of all the adventures out there,” lists the bicycling enthusiast, along with a host of other great reasons to get out and take a ride.
The club is also accepting donations of operational bikes that are in good condition or require only minor repairs. Sechler said he is available to pick up bikes and will get the bikes to people who may not have a bike that fits them or may not be able to afford one, but will put it to good use.
As the bicycle enthusiast group works out the final details on their club and gets their Facebook page up and running, anyone interested in more information can contact Bill Sechler at 785-547-3500.
