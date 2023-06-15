A fifty year legacy in local radio and media is already a momentous footprint to leave behind, but as former KNZA owner and President Greg Buser prepares for retirement, the way in which he pioneered broadcast media in our community and others across our corner Kansas and into Nebraska and Missouri is worthy of special recognition.
While Buser may not have built KNZA with his own hands, he was certainly an early part of the station’s success. While Mike Carter and Bill Bilyeu started the station in August of 1977, Greg was one of their earliest on-air employees, coming on in December of the same year, quickly moving from a weekend part-timer to a full-time radio personality. From there, he moved on to ad sales and minority ownership, before making the leap to majority ownership with business partner Robert Hilton in 1983. Buser and Hilton took nearly 10 years to sharpen their skills at KNZA before growing their business, filing for an FM signal with the FCC in Seneca. From there, the pair began working on picking up a station in Falls City, Nebraska, which ended up tied up in legal paperwork while they moved on to purchasing KARE, formerly KAIR radio, in Atchison. A short while later, both the FM and AM signals in Falls City would become part of the KNZA family.
Greg credits the success of the radio stations, and eventually the MSC News websites, with a determined understanding that local interest was the driving force of smalltown media. “That’s our niche,” said Buser, adding, “that’s why people listen.” He says even in speaking with groups of school children, he will ask what they think draws in listeners, and often hears the familiar answers of local weather, local news, local sports--underlining his key focus throughout his five decades in the business. If ever there was a question of priority, Buser could rely on this simple premise, “Local is our thing.”
In growing the KNZA family of radio stations, Buser helped his company become one of the most trusted and familiar voices in local media, and did not fall behind the times, translating that relationship with a large swath of listeners throughout northeast Kansas, southeast Nebraska and western Missouri into the successful online news and sports outlet that is MSC News. MSC, which stands for Many Signals Communications, was taken from Greg’s time in Scouting leadership, where he was given the Mic-O-Say name Many Signals. The title seemed apt when creating an intricate network of local radio and digital news platforms that serves so many nearby communities.
In speaking with Buser of his legacy, he quickly brings up a long-time employee who has become a familiar voice across the area, and has transitioned into the face and future of the KNZA Radio Group. “Justin Fluke has worked with us for over 20 years,” said Buser, “And he is as gung-ho about the local emphasis, if not more so.” Greg said he is very confident in Fluke’s abilities, and that he has surrounded himself with an outstanding team. “I think he’s going to take it to a higher level.”
For his part, Fluke gives a world of credit to Buser for the work he has done in creating the infrastructure of the local communications company, saying that he “put local radio on the map in northeast Kansas and built a legacy as a respected and trusted source for local information.” Fluke spoke of Buser growing the business, adding stations and MSC, saying Greg “made a tremendous impact on so many employees, helping local businesses and organizations grow.” The newly installed leader of the company also shared his thoughts on what Greg Buser has meant to his career, saying, “I’m incredibly fortunate to have worked with and learned from him for the last 22 years and now couldn’t be more proud and excited to carry forward his legacy and tradition of broadcast excellence.”
The company will hold a private retirement celebration on Friday to congratulate Buser, and to celebrate his long and illustrious career and achievements, bringing to close a remarkable chapter in the history of local broadcasting.
