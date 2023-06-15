Greg Buser

Photo courtesy of KNZA

Greg Buser, long-time owner of KNZA, is set to retire from 50 year career in broadcasting

 Photo courtesy of KNZA

A fifty year legacy in local radio and media is already a momentous footprint to leave behind, but as former KNZA owner and President Greg Buser prepares for retirement, the way in which he pioneered broadcast media in our community and others across our corner Kansas and into Nebraska and Missouri is worthy of special recognition.

While Buser may not have built KNZA with his own hands, he was certainly an early part of the station’s success. While Mike Carter and Bill Bilyeu started the station in August of 1977, Greg was one of their earliest on-air employees, coming on in December of the same year, quickly moving from a weekend part-timer to a full-time radio personality. From there, he moved on to ad sales and minority ownership, before making the leap to majority ownership with business partner Robert Hilton in 1983. Buser and Hilton took nearly 10 years to sharpen their skills at KNZA before growing their business, filing for an FM signal with the FCC in Seneca. From there, the pair began working on picking up a station in Falls City, Nebraska, which ended up tied up in legal paperwork while they moved on to purchasing KARE, formerly KAIR radio, in Atchison. A short while later, both the FM and AM signals in Falls City would become part of the KNZA family.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.