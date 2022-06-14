Several local businesses were recognized by the Kansas Department of Commerce.
Mikayla Moore, director of the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development, said four local businesses were awarded specific recognitions through To the Stars: Celebrating Kansas Business awrds, offered through KDOC. This year 178 businesses in Kansas were celebrated with nominations, of which 133 received merit recognition and 45 received Regional awards.
Moore said there weren’t any specific guidelines for nominating. Anyone can nominate for any reason through the KDOC website and she said HFED also makes several nominations of local businesses as well.
The following are the four local businesses who received merit recognition at the Northeast region award luncheon in Manhattan.
Retail Award: Wright's Eclectibles
Service Award: The Country Cabin
Non-Profit Award: NEKAAA
Welcome Back Award: Golden Tiger Wellness
Moore said the Welcome Back Award is a new award this year, recognizing someone who recently moved back to their hometown to open a business.
