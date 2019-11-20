The Kansas Department of Commerce honored four Hiawatha businesses on Thursday evening for their contributions to their local communities at the annual fall mixer at Physical and Respiratory Therapy Services in downtown Hiawatha.
Ryan Meininger State Farm, Outback Guidance, Kanza Mental Health and Hiawatha Ford were all recognized and presented with merit awards by Department of Commerce representative Salih Doughramaji. The event was hosted by PRTS, who co-sponsored with HFED.
Dave Nachtigal of PRTS, HFED President Virginia Freese and Hiawatha Chamber Director Sarah Kloepfer all spoke briefly to open the evening before handing it off to Doughramaji for his presentations. David Paden accepted the award for Hiawatha Ford, while Jolene Zirkle accepted for Kanza, Tiffany Korber accepted for Outback Guidance and Ryan Meininger accepted for Ryan Meininger State Farm.
