As the governor announced her plans for reopening the state of Kansas, several businesses have been able to adjust their hours and services.
Governor Laura Kelly devised a four-phase reopening plan and the first Phase went into effect Monday. This allowed some businesses - including restaurants - to reopen if they choose.
Some local businesses have decided to reopen, others are waiting until Phase 2, which begins May 18. Customers are reminded to maintain social distancing guidelines of 6 feet or more and please do not enter if you feel ill.
The Hiawatha World is working with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau to provide up-to-date information on service changes. Please email us with any updates to the Hiawatha World at joeymay@npgco.com and the HCVB at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
Hiawatha World: The Hiawatha World office is still closed to the public through Phase 1, but we are doing business via email and phone. Call our office 742-2111 or email joeymay@npgco.com.
NEK-CAP: Per the Governor's recommendation of reopening, NEK-CAP, Inc. Offices and Centers will continue to Telework at least through May 14th and potentially longer. Please visit our website www.nekcap.org and Facebook page for more information and updates. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Jeanette Collier, NEK-CAP, Inc. Executive Director at 785-741-2183.
Just For You Jewelry and Gifts: Just for You Jewelry and Gifts has reopened for regular hours – please practice social distancing guidelines and do not enter if sick.
Brown County Historical Society/Ag Museum: Director/Curator Lynn Allen said that as outlined in Phase 1 the museum locations will not be able to open at this time.
McPeak Optometry: McPeak Optometry has started seeing routine patients again both in Hiawatha and Falls City, slotting everyone in for one hour and taking good care in cleaning between each appointment. They have implemented our previous hours of Mon.9:30-5, Tuesday 8-5 Wednesday 8-5 Thursday 9-7, Friday 8-5 and Saturday 8-12. Dr. McPeak sees patients in Hiawatha on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday afternoons, and Saturday mornings by appointment.
Mainstreet Flower Shoppe: Mainstreet Flower Shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Deliveries and curbside still available. Please use hand sanitizer upon arrival and social distancing.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau: The office at 801 is closed to the public but the HCVB is doing business via email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net and phone (785) 742-7136.
Dr. Jordan Haedt, DDS: Dr. Haedt has opened up for regular treatment starting this week with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and closed Friday. Screening questions will be asked of patients and temperatures taken. Patients are asked to wear a mask into the office. Call 742-2165.
Brown County Courthouse: The courthouse is closed to the public until May 18 with the exception of by appointments only between the hours of 1-4, Tuesday through Friday. Call each respective department for information.
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation: All HP&R facilities will remain closed at least until May 19, including Fisher Community Center. The city has announced a phased plan for opening fields and the pool.
Lottie's: Lottie's Restaurant in downtown Hiawatha is open for business for carry-out only. Modified hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
First Street Bar & Grill: First Street has reopened for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lobby is open.
Bread Bowl Restaurant and Bakery: Bread Bowl is still offering take-out orders, use the south side door to enter and regular dining room door to exit. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 5-8 p.m. for dinner.
New China Restaurant: New China has opened for take-out only Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., closed Sunday.
