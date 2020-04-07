Three local businesses are working together to offer free pizzas on Saturday, April 18 in Hiawatha.
Angela Entrikin, office manager for Weather Tech Renovations Renovations LLC and BBCC Properties in Hiawatha, said the two businesses are joining with Pizza Hut to offer free pizzas for local families, starting at 11:15 a.m. until they run out.
There will be 100 free medium pizzas available for families to pick up as they drive through the parking lot. Please don't exit the vehicle and children MUST be present in the vehicle to receive a pizza. Only one pizza per vehicle.
This is just one more way that Weather Tech and BBCC have reached out to help the community during the "shelter in place" orders by the governor.
Entrikin said they are still collecting items of supplies to deliver care packages to the elderly and are working with the Brown County Sheriff's Office to get those delivered in a timely manner to those who need them.
Entrikin said the first week they delivered approximately 70 packs and last week another 40 were taken to the Sheriff's Office for delivery.
"We're going to keep putting them together as long as we can!" she said.
Entrikin said watch for more information about other community events Weather Tech, BBCC and other businesses are planning in the coming weeks - including an elderly meal that will be delivered. Like the Facebook pages for these businesses or watch the Hiawatha World for information.
