Four candidates are vying for the position of mayor of Hiawatha and three for the position of Brown County District 1 commissioner - to be voted on at the Aug. 2 Primary Election.
Two candidates for each of those positions will then move on to the General Election in November.
There are four candidates for the position of City of Hiawatha Mayor. Current mayor, William Collins, initially filed for re-election, but withdrew his name for that position and has filed for county commissioner. That leaves four people vying for the mayoral seat — Becky Shamburg — current Commissioner of Streets and Parks, Brian Shefferd — current Commissioner of Utility, Ronnie Calhoon and Randy Thaxton.
Current Brown County Commissioner, Richard Lehmkuhl has filed for re-election to the Brown County District 1 Commissioner position. William Collins — current Hiawatha mayor, has filed for this position as well as Kenneth A Pyle.
With four candidates for mayor, and three candidates for the county commission position there will be a primary election Aug. 2 for both of those positions. Since there are only three candidates for the Commissioner of Finance position this will move to the General Election. This is due to state statute dealing with non-partisan elections for municipalities. The county is bipartisan.
In another Hiawatha filing - which won't be voted on until the November General Election, current Hiawatha Commissioner of Finance David Middendorf is being challenged by Laura Tollefson and Thomas L. Martin.
Also being considered in the Primary Election will be a Constitutional amendment question on Value Them Both dealing with regulations on abortion. The specific language of the bill includes this paragraph, which if voted in will be added to the Constitution:
“§ 22. Regulation of abortion. Because Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion. To the extent permitted by the constitution of the United States, the people, through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.”
For more on the amendment go to valuethemboth.com/the-amendment/.
In addition, several state positions will be voted on.
The filing deadline was noon on June 1, and the Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Other dates to remember:
July 12 — Last day to register to vote.
July 13 — Maple Grove Early Voting 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
July 14 — Morrill 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Early Voting & Everest 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Early Voting.
July 15 — Early voting in office starts 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
July 16 — Deadline to apply for advance ballots.
July 29 — Public Testing 11:00 a.m. Brown County Clerk’s Office.
Aug. 1 — Early voting ends at Noon.
Aug. 2 — Election Day 7:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 4 — Post-Election Audit 10:00 a.m. Brown County Clerk’s Office.
Aug. 8 — Canvass 9:00 a.m. Brown County Commissioner’s Room.
Aug. 9 — Post-Election Testing 9:00 a.m. Brown County Clerk’s Office.
