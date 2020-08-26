Two local cemeteries have seen improvements this past year thanks to the generosity of the community and a local tax from a recently formed Cemetery District.
Members of the Hiawatha Cemetery and Mt. Hope Cemetery boards went to the county commission more than a year ago and asked for support through a tax that would be implemented by forming a Cemetery District.
John Howard, on the Cemetery District No. 14 board, told the commissioners at the time that the cemeteries had money coming in from memorials and trusts, but it wasn't enough to take care of regular maintenance such as mowing and the cemeteries needed additional funds to help with upkeep of the stones and taking care of other issues.
The commissioners voted to create the Cemetery District, which in turn provided the district a half mil annually to be used for these purposes at both cemeteries in Hiawatha. Only those property owners residing within the district of Hiawatha and a portion of Hiawatha Township pay tax dollars that go toward the Cemetery District.
The district actually encompasses two smaller cemeteries in the country and within Hiawatha Township, but Howard said those cemeteries reside on private property and so are not being maintained.
The focus of utilizing the tax dollars has gone into mowing and property upkeep - which Steve Winter said takes the bulk of those funds. This frees up money that comes from trusts and memorials to further beautify the cemeteries.
"Without those tax dollars, we would be going downhill quick," he said.
Winter said having the extra funds has allowed for them to focus on projects such as taking down old fences, trimming trees and most significantly to restore stones that had fallen into disrepair.
Other members of the Cemetery District board are Dave Wilson, Deb Schuetz and Larry Weast. Each cemetery also maintains a separate board as well and families and funeral homes work with those boards for burials, plot and stone purchases.
Howard said Wilson - with the help of Paul and Scott Strube - has taken up the project of restoring stones as many have fallen into major disrepair due to age, weather and other reasons. Some stones have toppled from their bases, while others have shifted in the ground.
Howard said funds have been used to help restore these stones to their former glory and said it's due to the generosity of the community that these cemeteries are kept beautiful.
A total of 10 stones have been repaired so far - most at the Hiawatha Cemetery. Both cemeteries have burials dating back to the mid 1850s - as Hiawatha was founded in 1857. While the date on the Mt. Hope Cemetery entry sign says 1899, Howard said the cemeteries were actually named differently when they were first founded - one was the Hiawatha Cemetery Association and the other the Hiawatha Cemetery Society.
Howard and Winter said they also wanted to thank the many volunteers who work at the cemeteries - some helped take down old fencing, while others pick up sticks and trash while they walk.
"These cemeteries are the pride of the community," Winter said. "We want to keep them looking nice."
