Local communities celebrate the 4th of July Adam Clay Hiawatha World Adam Clay Author email Jul 4, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland 4th of July parade riders wave to the crowd By Adam Clay Families spread out to compete at Horton Fish & Game's Annual Fishing Derby By Adam Clay A pair of young boys partaking in Tuesday's Horton Fishing Derby By Adam Clay A young fisherman casting his line at Horton's Annual Fishing Derby By Adam Clay A youngster soaks up the sun at Horton's Fishing Derby on Tuesday By Adam Clay A young man drives a tractor in Tuesday's 4th of July parade in Highland By Adam Clay A group of riders entertain the crowd at the 4th of July parade in Highland By Adam Clay Hiawatha World A float cruises past in the Highland 4th of July parade By Adam Clay A racer leans into the hill at Robinson's Nail Keg Derby By Adam Clay A driver flies downhill at Tuesday's Nail Keg Derby in Robinson By Adam Clay A pair of derby racers fly by at Robinson's Nail Keg Derby on Tuesday. By Adam Clay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Canada: Tornado Touches Down In Central Alberta, Leaving Significant Damage More Teens Worldwide Are Underestimating Their Weight Alert for Topeka: New RSV vaccine for seniors. Doctor Explains Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Clay Author email Follow Adam Clay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Local communities celebrate the 4th of July HHS JAG-K student discovers passion for broadcasting through job shadow, internship Community Happenings Hiawatha Police Brown County Sheriff Frustrations over lack of bid process expressed at County meeting Solid week clinches winning season for Junior Braves Hiawatha swimmers compete at home meet Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThat's a Whopper!Local 4th of July celebrations plannedHealth Alert Lawrence: Short naps can be beneficial! Doctor ExplainsBrown County SheriffFrustrations over lack of bid process expressed at County meetingKansans woke up to dozens of new state laws delving into crime, gender, guns and foodRobinson brings back Fourth activitiesEngineers make tape 60 times stronger using ancient Japanese artCity Commission hears requests with limited agendaMia Khalifa felt ‘like a princess’ at Paris Fashion Week Images Videos CommentedHistorical Society planning Annual Meeting-Ice Cream Social (2)AHRS Construction, Inc. (1)Hiawatha Commission approves road repairs (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.