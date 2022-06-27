The 4th of July is nearly here, and local communities are putting the final touches on their Independence Day plans.
Hiawatha will host its annual firework show over Noble Park - set off on Windmill Lane - at dusk on Sunday, July 3. Private fireworks will be allowed at the Hiawatha Lake on July 1 until 10 p.m., and until midnight on the nights of July 2-4th. The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is partnering with The Hiawatha Creamery to host an Ice Cream 5K and Fun Run Saturday morning with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Chamber office, 801 Oregon St. The 5K will kick off at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run/Walk will be at 9 a.m. on the north side of the courthouse with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. Participants will end up at The Hiawatha Creamery, where they will receive a coupon for a free ice cream cone.
Highland will hold its Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 2. The Parade on Main Street will be held at 10 a.m., with registration at the high school parking lot running from 9 a.m. to 9:45. A hamburger and hot dog lunch and homemade ice cream will be available at the community building for a free will donation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mak’n Faces face painting will be held at Gilberta’s Trailer at the Highland Community College Wellness Center, with bounce houses also at the Wellness Center. The community fireworks show will be in the field to the west of the community building at 9:30 p.m., with parking allowed at the community building, but no closer. If it is raining on Saturday morning, the parade will be canceled, and the rain date for the fireworks display is Sunday, July 3. Donations to Roger Gormley for the fireworks display can be left at the Bank of Highland or sent directly to him.
The Golden Eagle Casino will be holding a 4th of July celebration on July 3. A car show in the casino parking lot will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live music by Suzy & the Reckless kicking off at 7. The concert will run up until the fireworks show, which will begin at dusk. Hot dogs, chips and soda will be served for free starting at 7 p.m.
In Horton, the city’s firework display will be held at Mission Lake at dusk on Friday, July 1. The following morning, the Horton Fish and Game Association will hold its annual fishing derby for kids up to 15 years old at Mission Lake and Little Lake in Horton. Registration will run from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., with the derby running between 8 and 10. This free event will feature plenty of prizes and fun for local youth.
Bern will host its festivities on Monday, July 4. The Bern Independence Day 5K Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. A pancake and sausage feed will be held at the community center between 8 a.m. and 11. Food trucks will be in town from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with activities such as inflatables, washable tattoos, DJ music, kettle corn, snow cones and root beer floats, and homemade pie and ice cream. “Liberties Task,” a one-hour play will be presented at the Bern Community Building at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. At dusk, there will be a Veteran recognition event, with a huge firework display starting at 10 p.m. Free will donations are appreciated to keep the event going.
Sabetha will host its fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 3. At nearby Sycamore Springs, no fireworks will be allowed, but they will celebrate with activities on Saturday and Monday. On the 2nd, the Grimm Girls Chuck Wagon food truck will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the Grimm Girls Petting Zoo running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a small fee. Covered wagon rides will run from 4 p.m. to dark, and the skating rink will be open to the public from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On the 4th, there will be an antique tractor show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a free hamburger, hotdog and watermelon lunch available. The skating rink will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and covered wagon rides will be available from noon until dark.
Robinson will not be holding their annual 4th of July celebration this year. In a release sent by the organizers, the group stated, “Due to unavoidable circumstances and with much regret, all of the festivities have been canceled for the 4th of July in Robinson.” The town will not host any of their usual activities, including the derby races, parade, ice cream and cake social and fireworks. The group asked all visitors to prepare for a bigger and better celebration in 2023, and encourage locals to take in the activities available in nearby towns this year.
