While several local communities held lighting and other events over the Thanksgiving holiday, there are still a few events on the calendar for local communities.
Merry and Bright Night: The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is sponsoring Merry and Bright Night from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. The Chamber encourages as many residents and businesses as possible to decorate for Christmas. Contact the Chamber at 742-7136 or hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net by Dec. 16 to be on a map for people to follow.
Fairview Lights Up: Santa Claus will be at Van’s Electric, east edge of Fairview, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. This is Santa’s 27th year at Cleo and Elvon Van Dalsem’s Christmas wonderland. Santa requests that all visitors stay safe, wearing face masks and keeping social distance while visiting Santa.
Other homes in Fairview are getting their outdoor Christmas lights set up for visitors to enjoy. Organizers said that, regretfully, the other activities normally held for Fairview Lights Up have been canceled for this year. There will not be any vendors or exhibitors at the Community Center and no Poker Run. Organizers hope to return the event to full force by 2021.
Highland Christmas Craft Fair: This event is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Highland Community College Wellness Center. Featuring 40 local and unique vendors. Entry fee is an item to be donated to Kaden’s Kloset. Masks strongly recommended.
Anyone wanting to submit a holiday event for our calendar can email joeymay@npgco.com.
