Statistics continue to roll in across the tri-county area, as Brown, Nemaha and Doniphan County Health Departments and medical facilities work to neutralize the Coronavirus pandemic in our local area.
In Brown County, where Hiawatha still holds its embattled mask mandate, the Brown County Health Deparment reports 8 active cases of a total 1,096 since testing began, with 0 hospitalizations and 32 reported deaths. Doniphan County, which also still requires masks continues to hover around 30 active cases—where they have been for the past couple months—reporting 32 cases as of the beginning of February. Nemaha County is battling a slight uptick in cases after the county and all cities have rescinded mask mandates, as they are reporting 20 active cases, up from 9 two weeks ago.
All three counties continue push forward in their vaccination processes, though the weather of the past week has been difficult, forcing closures of treatment sites due to frigid temperatures and dangerous conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.