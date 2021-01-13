The Brown County Health Department has released the latest wave of numbers regarding the Coronavirus.
The county moved from 1,016 total cases a week ago to 1,029, and did not add any new deaths, as that number continue to sit at 29. One additional hospitalization moved the county’s number from 4 to 5, while active cases dropped from 54 to 37.
In the surrounding areas, Nemaha County reports 1,382 total cases with 50 deaths, no current hospitalizations and 50 active cases. Doniphan County has not reported new numbers since just before the new year, when the county was at 723 total and 39 active cases with 7 deaths.
