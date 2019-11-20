A group of local crafters are opening a pop-up shop in downtown Hiawatha for the Christmas season.
Charlotte Hageman said Prairie Hen will be open at 602 Oregon in the town square building, with a grand opening set for 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. Hours on Saturday, Nov. 23 will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hageman said Prairie Hen includes a group of local women who love to make crafts - especially for the Christmas season - and they wanted a place to offer shopping for a short term. Other crafters include Kathy Boatright, Carla Hall, Peggy Boos and Heritage Falls Candles.
Regular hours will be opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Saturdays through Dec. 15. She said they will stay open throughout the day as long as customers are shopping!
Prairie Hen will also be participating in the downtown Jingle and Mingle - set for 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. Other participating businesses are Deb’s Images, Heartland Realty/ Pure Romance by Sheila, Hiawatha Community Hospital Gift Shop, Just For You Jewelry & Gifts, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, Medical Wellness Center of Hiawatha, Prairie Hen, Sarah Kathryn’s Gifts, Wrights Eclectibles, A Store of Serendipity, The Shirt Shack & Apparel and Tice Health Mart.
