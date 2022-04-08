A Hiawatha physician recently returned from several months at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates where she worked as she finished a masters studies in international medicine.
Dr. Julie Rosá, M.D., spent from January through March at Kanad Hospital in Al Ain, Near Etisalat — Abu Dhabi — United Arab Emirates. This was the final step in achieving a masters degree in international medicine, which has always been a dream of hers.
Dr. Julie — as she has been known during her more than two decades of service as a physician at Hiawatha Community Hospital (now known as Amberwell Hiawatha) and at the Family Practice, where she worked alongside her husband, Pete (Dr. Pete as he was called). Dr. Julie retired last May and began the intense masters program through InMed in Kansas City.
She also began taking Arabic lessons from a local woman in preparation for her trip to the UAE, although she said the people there were the most bilingual she has ever encountered.
From January through March, Dr. Julie joined what she said was a phenomenal team of providers at Kanad Hospital in Al Ain. She stayed in a hospital guest house just across from the hospital, where people from all over the world came to work.
“It really was an honor to be there and I really liked the team,” Dr. Julie told a group of about 75 people gathered at the First Baptist Church late last month for a presentation about her time working at Kanad Hospital. “The initial two weeks were overwhelming, so I really relied on the people I was working with. An unexpected joy was the friendships I made.”
Dr. Julie said the hot weather took a while to get used to as most days were 100-plus and the hottest was around 130 degrees. She said nights cooled down significantly with low humidity and were bearable to be out and about in.
She spent her days working at the hospital, shadowing other doctors, doing rounds and home visits and working with maternity patients. As is traditional in many Middle Eastern countries, women have to cover their heads in the UAE, however as an American Dr. Julie said she only had to cover when she made home visits.
“I usually had head covering with me, but rarely needed it,” she said.
A common health issue in the UAE is diabetes and she said most residents she encountered didn’t have the best diet, although they did eat a lot of dates — which are considered holy along with being nutritious.
However, the snack she saw the most were Kit Kat chocolate candy bars.
“I saw more Kit Kats in the UAE than I have ever seen before,” she said.
Residents in the UAE ate massive amounts of chocolate and loved to drink juice, which she said certainly contributed to the country’s diabetes issues and there was also a high rate of gestational diabetes.
A woman’s worth is also weighed by how many children she can have there and because of this, the country pays for the first round of invitro-fertilization for all women. Another health issue is kidney stones, as the people there are chronically dehydrated.
With the COVID pandemic slowly subsiding in the United States, some other countries are still very cautious. Dr. Julie said 98 percent of all citizens of the UAE are vaccinated against COVID and masks are required anywhere in public.
In fact, she said people required to wear masks in their vehicles and roadside cameras will snap photos and if a person is caught without a mask they will get a ticket.
Dr. Julie shared a little about the families in the UAE, where the country is ruled by Sheikh Mohammed, who has seven wives and 30 children. She said families live in compounds and the wives move to the husband’s family compound. The country’s elite are called the Emiratis and just about everyone is very nocturnal.
“The mother-in-laws rule the roost,” she said. “There is a lot of social support among women.”
Most marriages are arranged and Dr. Julie said there is a higher number of patients there suffering from mental illness and depression.
Socially, Dr. Julie enjoyed exploring the country, attending camel races and finding an oasis or natural habitat to enjoy. She said the citizens of the UAE love to shop and there are 10 gigantic malls in the city, with a million stores.
“Everything in the malls is very bright, flashy and loud,” she said. “It’s a stimulus overload.”
Dr. Pete joined his wife for her last several days in the UAE and Dr. Julie said she was excited to show him the country and especially the hospital, where the plan is to open a family residency within the next few years. She said it’s on their hearts to consider a return trip and possible 2-year tenure as family practice physicians there but it’s something they have to pray about as a family and she said their four grown children have to be OK with their plans.
“They were very supportive of my trip there and know this has always been on my heart,” Dr. Julie said.
To close out the presentation, Dr. Pete and Dr. Julie served several snacks, along with tea and coffee from the UAE. The snacks included a variety of dates — some chocolate covered, of course — Kit Kats, a date gelatin and some very sweet cakes.
In the meantime, Dr. Julie and Dr. Pete — who also retired from Amberwell Hiawatha this past February — are off to tackle another bucket list notch!
“Backpacking the Appalachian Trail!” she said, then chuckled. “I didn’t train near as hard in the UAE as I should have!”
