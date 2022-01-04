Little Hands Childcare and Development Center in Hiawatha took a financial step forward over the holidays thanks to a local family and Thrivent Financial.
Kyle Olson with Thrivent Financial, said he and his wife Sarah were able to donate $30,000 to Little Hands through a matching program sponsored by Thrivent Financial. Olson, who has served on the Little Hands board for several years, said with this donation Little Hands will be able to pay off their smaller note at GNBank.
Olson said Thrivent and its financial advisors seek to invest deeply in the communities they serve.
"While I started business in 2017, my office attained 'Thrivent Community' status in 2019," he said. "This status gives me access to additional funding to support the community."
This past year, Thrivent hosted an educational workshop at the Country Cabin that focused on legacy preparation and also delivered gift baskets to first responders. Last holiday season, Olson said his office collected supplies such as chargers, technology, snacks, and cleaning supplies to help the schools deal with the challenges of COVID.
"This is in addition to the many Action Teams lead and Choice Dollars directed by our over 300 members in Brown County," he said.
The financial support to Little Hands takes away a huge burden. When Little Hands first opened a little over a decade ago, it was able to do with community support, but also through two major loans - one much larger than the other.
Every year, the childcare center has held fundraisers including Spaghetti Feed and silent auction, along with in recent years a very successful Golf Tournament.
While this donation helps Little Hands pay off the smaller loan, the center is still paying on a much larger USDA loan and any donations will help toward this cost. Enrollment fees paid by families pay operating costs.
Little Hands is a fully licensed childcare center for infant through school ages, offering age appropriate curriculum to the children enrolled.
Little Hands is a structured environment with classrooms for each age group, taught by licensed staff and promotes kindergarten readiness skills under dependable and safe care. Nutritional meals are also provided.
Anyone wanting to make a donation to Little Hands, which is located at 200 Lodge Rd., can contact the center at (785) 740-2012, by email at littlehandsinc@gmail.com, at www.hiawathalittlehands.com or find Little Hands Child Care and Development Center on Facebook.
