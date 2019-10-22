Nearly a dozen farmers came together last Wednesday to harvest the crops of Brian Schweitzer.
Schweitzer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 3 and local farmers are helping his family catch up on harvest at his farm northwest of Morrill on Chickadee Road.
Harlan Davis, a local farmer, said that day was “Bean Day” and around 10 combines headed out to tackle 442 acres of bean. Davis said some farmers had come together to harvest a few acres of corn prior to help out the family as well.
Ten combines came for the day, along with eight grain carts and several semis. Davis said Berwick Coop came to the site to fill combines so they could keep working and the ladies were serving up lunch in the shop at the Schweitzer Farm.
“We wanted to help his family — he has a wife and two sons,” Davis said.
