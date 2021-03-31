The National Corn Yield contest has recognized two local farmers for their efforts and exceptional results.
The contes is sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association. Although the past year posed numerous tests for all sectors of the American public, farmers continued to drive agricultural production in the face of incredible obstacles.Through their efforts, NCGA members contributed valuable data that will help all growers face current challenges and those still to come.
Dean or Victor Menold of Hiawatha, placed first in the state in the C:No-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 301.5872 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Beck's Hybrids 6414VT2P. The winning field was located in Kansas.
Dean or Victor Menold were one of 506 state winners nationwide.
Terry and Dayton Menold of Hiawatha, placed second in the state in the G:No-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 273.143 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P1572AM and the winning field was located in Kansas.
Terry and Dayton Menold was one of 506 state winners nationwide in this class. The 2020 contest participation included 7,844 entries from 48 states.
Of the state winners, 27 growers - three from each of nine classes - were named national winners, representing 12 states.
The average yield among national winners was more than 346 bushels per acre - greater than the projected 2020 U.S. average of 175 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers' overall production categories topped out at 476.9052 bushels per acre.
"In Hindsight, 2020 looked much different for all of us," said NCGA President John Linder, a corn grower from Edison, Ohio. "For farmers, the year brought unique challenges, true tests of their determination, grit and ability to persevere. As always, America's farm families did not waiver in optimism or commitment. That dedication, along with eyes holding the future steadily in their gaze, allowed farmers to find abundance, opportunity and success in an unforeseeable time."
Farmers are encouraged through the contest to utilize new, efficient production techniques. Through the contest, agronomic data included:
* Average planting population for the national winners was 38,425 seeds per acre, compared to 34,163 for all entrants.
* National winners applied an average of 277.9525 pounds of nitrogen, 92.5185 pounds of phosphorus and 108.7837 pounds of potassium per acre.
* Average commercial nitrogen used per bushel of yield was .88 pounds for the national winners and .84 pounds for all entrants.
* 23 percent of the national winners applied trace minerals, compared to 19 percent of all entrants.
* 15 percent of national winners applied manure, the same percentage of all entrants.
the National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from three states and at that time the highest overall yield was 218.9 bushels per acre, while the national yield average was in the mid-60 bushel-per-acre range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.